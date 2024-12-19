Self-Medication In Europe: The Need For Information

The trend toward self-medication in Europe must be accompanied by astrengthening of information measures, otherwise it will simply not work and will do more harm than good, European Employment and Social Affairs Commissioner Padraig Flynn told a recent symposium in Brussels.

At the meeting, a common position on self-medication in Europe was presented by the European Proprietary Medicines Manufacturers Association, the Standing Committee of Medical Doctors in Europe, the European Union of General Practitioners, the European Union of Medical Specialists and the Pharmaceutical Group of the European Union. Mr Flynn applauded this "growing cooperation between health professionals," which "can only have positive implications for the improvement of public health in Europe." Its ideas must be communicated to a broader public, he said, and suggested developing a brochure of responsible self-medication to be made available in pharmacies and surgeries Europe-wide.

OTCs "No Solution For Serious Conditions" European Union self-medication policy is based on the conviction that giving people more choice and responsibility also means ensuring they are equipped to make sensible choices, he said. And it stresses that self-medication is not a solution for more serious conditions; people must be aware of the need to see a doctor if in doubt or if symptoms persist. Prescribers have an important role in raising awareness about drug consumption and, indirectly, cost control efforts, he said. Informing doctors and pharmacists about different drugs may cut treatment costs without harming results, and informing consumers can also contribute to more rational drug use.