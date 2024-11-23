Semi-Synthetic Taxol Backed In EU

Bristol-Myers Squibb's semi-synthetic version of its anticancer drug Taxol (paclitaxel) has been unanimously recommended for approval by the European Union's Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products.
B-MS has been developing this alternative source of paclitaxel because of concerns over the environmental impact of obtaining the drug from the bark of the Pacific yew tree. The company has also announced approval for semi-synthetic Taxol in Norway and Switzerland, both members of the European Free Trade Association.
The semi-synthetic form of Taxol is manufactured from the needles and twigs of Taxus baccata, a process which does not adversely affect the environment as this is a renewable source. B-MS ended all yew bark harvesting in 1993, and has filed, or is in the process of filing, dossiers to market semi-synthetic Taxol on a worldwide basis. Indena SpA, an Italian company based in Milan, collects the needles and twigs on behalf of B-MS.
