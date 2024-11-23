Sequus Amphotec Launched In USA

Sequus launched Amphotec (amphotericin B colloidal dispersion for injection) in the USA last week. The company said it began receiving orders from pharmaceutical wholesalers and distributors immediately after the product's approval on November 22.

Amphotec is indicated for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis in patients where renal impairment or unacceptable toxicity precludes the use of conventional amphotericin B in effective doses and in patients where prior amphotericin B treatment has failed.

Amphotec is available at an average wholesale price of $160 for a 100mg vial and $93.30 for a 50mg vial. This is slightly lower than the AWP for The Liposome Company's Abelcet (amphotericin B lipid complex), which comes at $173 per 100mg vial. The recommended starting dose of Amphotec is also slightly lower than for Abelcet, at 3-4mg/kg/day versus 5mg/kg/day, but labeling notes that Amphotec's dose may be pushed up to 6mg/kg/day if required.