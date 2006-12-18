Serono initiates Ph III Rebif trial

Swiss biotechnology firm Serono has initiated a Phase III trial of a new formulation of its multiple sclerosis drug Rebif (interferon beta-1a 44mcg). The study is designed to evaluate the effect of two dosing regimens, once per week and three times per week, on the time taken for patients showing early clinical symptoms to develop full MS. The Geneva-headquartered firm says it will seek to enroll 480 patients who are considered at risk of MS, having recently experienced an isolated demyelinating event. In addition to assessing the compound's efficacy, the Paced Auditory Serial Addition Test (PASAT) will be employed to investigate the imapct of treatment on the cognitive dysfunction that can occur in early MS.
