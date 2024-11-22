Serono's Serostim TIND Enrolls 381

Serono's treatment Investigational New Drug program in the USA for Serostim (recombinant human growth hormone) in AIDS patients with wasting syndrome has now enrolled 381 patients, and 150 have received treatment with the drug since the tIND was started in February.

Serono is making the drug available under a US Food and Drug Administration-approved cost-recovery system, under which it charges $25 per milligram. In addition to this, over 400 patients received Serostim without charge within the firm's Phase III program and open-label trials. The Phase III trials were completed at the end of last year, with positive results.