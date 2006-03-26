Serum Inst of India to Invest in SEZ

India's largest exporter of vaccines and immuno-biologicals, Serum Institute of India, is to invest 120.0 million rupees ($2.7 million) in the country's Special Economic Zone in Pune, Mumbai, focusing on biotechnology and pharmaceutical products.
In an interview, chief executive Cyrus Poonawaala, said: "Serum Institute will have five to six units in the SEZ, with production commencing by the end of this year. The new units would make vaccines for pneumonia, rotavirus and combination vaccines for the entire range of meningitis, influenza and HIV."
He added that oncology products for the US and European Union markets are also expected to be produced in plants prequalified by the World Health Organization.
