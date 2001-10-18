Friday 22 November 2024

Sharp decline in third-quarter 2001 net income for Lilly as Prozac sales

18 October 2001

Eli Lilly has posted a 7% decline in net income for the third quarter of2001 to $723.2 million, or $0.66 per share, noting that these figures exclude one-time events such as early debt retirement, restructuring and acquisitions. If these sums are taken into account, net income fell 27%.

Sales for the reporting period were up just 2% to $2.87 billion as the loss of patent protection on the antidepressant Prozac (fluoxetine) took effect. Combined sales of Prozac and the line extension Sarafem (also fluoxetine) decreased 34% to $449.4 million and were down 43% to $335.7 million in the USA as generic competition entered the market.

Zyprexa now lead product

