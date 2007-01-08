Shionogi's S-7701 meets Ph III endpoints in IPF trial

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi says that S-7701 (pirfenidone) has achieved the primary objectives in Phase III evaluations in the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. In the study of the drug, which it is developing in Japan under a license from USA-based Marnac and Japan's KDL, both high and low doses of the agent significantly inhibited worsening of the condition versus placebo. According to Japan's Corporate News network, Shionogi hopes to use the results to expedite the application process for the orphan-status designated drug, with the intention of submitting a New Drug Application within the current fiscal year.