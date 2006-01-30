Shire and Impax settle Adderall dispute

California, USA-based Impax Laboratories has reached a settlement with an affiliate of the UK's Shire Pharmaceuticals covering all patent litigation between the parties related to Adderall XR (mixed amphetamine salts).

Under the accord, Impax will be permitted to market generic versions of the drug in the USA no later than January 1, 2010. In certain situations, such as the launch of another generic version of the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drug, the US firm's product may be permitted to enter the market as Shire's authorized generic. It will pay Shire a royalty from its generic sales. According to data from NDCHealth, US gross sales of Adderall XR tablets were approximately $912.0 million in the 12 months ended November 30, 2005.

In a separate deal, Impax will promote Carbatrol (carbamazepine extended-release capsules), Shire's product for the treatment of epilepsy, beginning around July 2006.