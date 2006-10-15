Shire and New River soar as next-generation ADHD drug gets tentative US approval

US regulators have given tentative approval to a next-generation attention-deficit hyperactivity drug made by UK-based Shire. The Food and Drug Administration issued an approvable letter for NRP104 (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate). Shares in the British drugmaker closed nearly 12% up at L9.80 on the day of the announcement, October 9.
The FDA issued its decision to Shire's collaborator, the USA's New River Pharmaceuticals, giving the go-ahead for its approval as a treatment for pediatric forms of the condition. The agency did not request any additional studies but stated that marketing approval is contingent upon final scheduling by the US Drug Enforcement Administration. The agent is a novel prodrug of dextro-amphetamine designed for smooth absorption and reduced abuse potential.
The FDA has initially proposed that NRP104 be placed in Schedule II of the Controlled Substance Act, which is the same category as Shire's already-marketed ADHD drug Adderrall XR (mixed amphetamine salts). The initial proposal will be submitted to the DEA, which is responsible for making a final scheduling assignment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze