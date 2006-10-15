Friday 22 November 2024

Shire and New River soar as next-generation ADHD drug gets tentative US approval

15 October 2006

US regulators have given tentative approval to a next-generation attention-deficit hyperactivity drug made by UK-based Shire. The Food and Drug Administration issued an approvable letter for NRP104 (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate). Shares in the British drugmaker closed nearly 12% up at L9.80 on the day of the announcement, October 9.

The FDA issued its decision to Shire's collaborator, the USA's New River Pharmaceuticals, giving the go-ahead for its approval as a treatment for pediatric forms of the condition. The agency did not request any additional studies but stated that marketing approval is contingent upon final scheduling by the US Drug Enforcement Administration. The agent is a novel prodrug of dextro-amphetamine designed for smooth absorption and reduced abuse potential.

The FDA has initially proposed that NRP104 be placed in Schedule II of the Controlled Substance Act, which is the same category as Shire's already-marketed ADHD drug Adderrall XR (mixed amphetamine salts). The initial proposal will be submitted to the DEA, which is responsible for making a final scheduling assignment.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze