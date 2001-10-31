Shire launches Adderall XR in USA

Shire Pharmaceuticals of the UK has launched its new once-dailytreatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, Adderall XR, in the USA. The firm said it intended to "dedicate maximum sales and marketing effort to this launch." Meantime, the company's Shire Biologics subsidiary said it has signed a 10-year agreement with the Canadian government for the potential supply of influenza vaccine in case of a pandemic. The value of the agreement may exceed C$300 million ($190 million), according to Shire.