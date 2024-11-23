Shire Pharma Acquires Galanthamine Rights

UK company Shire Pharmaceuticals has signed agreements with Synaptec and MacFarlan Smith regarding galanthamine, an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor which may be of use in the treatment of dementia. The deal gives Shire worldwide rights to the agent outside North American Free Tade Association countries, Japan and four Far Eastern markets. The company hopes to begin Phase III testing next year.
Shire notes that MacFarlan Smith has developed a method of extracting galanthamine from natural sources, and Shire now owns intellectual rights to this technology and will sell the raw material globally. The company says it is also investigating, in collaboration with fellow UK firm Chiroscience, the possibility of developing a synthetic manufacturing process for this chiral compound.
