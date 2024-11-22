Shire's Galanthamine Ahead Of Itself

Shire Pharmaceuticals of the UK has announced that it is to begin Phase III clinical trials of galanthamine in patients with Alzheimer's disease in the second half of July.

These studies will include the enrollment of 600 patients in 70 centers throughout Britain and four other European countries, and will evaluate galanthamine's efficacy, side-effects profile and potential avoidance of drug interactions (Marketletter March 6).

Galanthamine exerts its effect by inhibiting the breakdown of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. In patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease ACh levels are known to be lower than normal in certain parts of the brain. Inhibition of ACh breakdown has been shown to contribute to the relief of a number of the symptoms of the disease.