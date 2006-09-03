Shire submits Connexyn NDA to US FDA

UK drugmaker Shire has submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for its investigational compound guanfacine (SPD503 extended-release) which, if approved, would be the first once-daily selective alpha-2A-adrenoceptor agonist for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in children aged six to 17 years. Shire has proposed the trade name Connexyn for the product, noting that the application is subject to a 10-month FDA review period.
Matthew Emmens, Shire's chief executive, hopes that, as the first selective alpha-2A-adrenoceptor agonist submitted to the FDA for the treatment of ADHD, Connexyn could "enhance [Shire's] product portfolio as a new non-stimulant ADHD medication."
The Basingstoke-headquartered firm plans to continue development of guanfacine extended-release by initiating a Phase IIIb clinical trial to assess its safety and efficacy in children with ADHD who also exhibit oppositional behavior.
