Shock Growth Slowdown At Sweden's Astra

Swedish pharmaceutical company Astra has announced an unexpectedslowdown in growth in the first three months of 1997. The firm's pretax earnings grew only 1% to 3.4 billion Swedish kroner ($452.6 million), and earnings per share were 4.04 kroner, also advancing only 1%. Operating earnings improved 6% to 3.4 billion kroner. In reaction to the news, the firm's share price tumbled 22 kroner to 320.50 kroner in Stockholm.
Sales for the quarter were 10.1 billion kroner, up 9%, or when calculated at constant exchange rates, sales growth was 5%. Astra's turnover of its antiulcerant Losec (omeprazole) amounted to 4.8 billion kroner, up 8% at constant exchange rates. Total sales of the product worldwide were just over 7 billion kroner, an increase of 19.4%. The firm's asthma treatment Pulmicort (budesonide) experienced growth of 7% to 1.2 billion kroner.
The firm said that development of its sales in the quarter was affected by a certain amount of patient and wholesaler stockpiling prior to the end of 1996, especially in Sweden. This also impacted earnings, it added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze