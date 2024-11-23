Saturday 23 November 2024

Shock Growth Slowdown At Sweden's Astra

22 April 1997

Swedish pharmaceutical company Astra has announced an unexpectedslowdown in growth in the first three months of 1997. The firm's pretax earnings grew only 1% to 3.4 billion Swedish kroner ($452.6 million), and earnings per share were 4.04 kroner, also advancing only 1%. Operating earnings improved 6% to 3.4 billion kroner. In reaction to the news, the firm's share price tumbled 22 kroner to 320.50 kroner in Stockholm.

Sales for the quarter were 10.1 billion kroner, up 9%, or when calculated at constant exchange rates, sales growth was 5%. Astra's turnover of its antiulcerant Losec (omeprazole) amounted to 4.8 billion kroner, up 8% at constant exchange rates. Total sales of the product worldwide were just over 7 billion kroner, an increase of 19.4%. The firm's asthma treatment Pulmicort (budesonide) experienced growth of 7% to 1.2 billion kroner.

The firm said that development of its sales in the quarter was affected by a certain amount of patient and wholesaler stockpiling prior to the end of 1996, especially in Sweden. This also impacted earnings, it added.

