Sigma-Aldrich buys Pharmorphix

USA-based life science research firm Sigma-Aldrich says that it has acquired UK R&D specialist Pharmorphix, in a move that it believes will broaden its capabilities and customer-base. Sigma added that Pharmorphix, which achieved revenues of approximately $5.0 million over the past 12 months, will not have a direct impact on its sales. Instead, the newly-purchased group will be integrated into SAFC to help it reach its growth goals over the next few years. Financial terms of the deal were not provided. The St Louis-headquartered company also said that this is the second corporate purchase it has made this year, after it bought the Ironpharm manufacturing site from Ireland's Honeywell International.