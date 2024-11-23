Significant Progress Achieved At Cantab

The establishment of a pilot scale manufacturing facility to supply material for preclinical and early-stage clinical trials this month by Cantab Pharmaceuticals is further evidence of the significant progress the company has made since its flotation in October last year. The company has also made senior management appointments in the areas of quality assurance, intellectual property and medical affairs.
Guy Wood-Gush and Frazer Hall of Barclays de Zoete Wedd Research say that these moves show the greater maturity of its operation and underpin the superior prospects which will fuel above-average returns to investors over the medium term.
Cantab should have at least three highly innovative proprietary products with significant market potential in clinical trials by the end of next year, according to the analysts. They point out that this has been achieved in a short period of time - only six years. Furthermore, they estimate that Cantab will have spent around L21 million ($33.8 million) in total in that time. They suggest that "this performance is striking," when compared with large established pharmaceutical companies that spend hundreds of millions on R&D - "frequently to less effect."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze