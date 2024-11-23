Silicone Oil Approval In USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved German-based Adatomed's silicone oil for use, in conjunction with surgery, in reattaching the retina in cases where surgery alone has failed. Adatomed is a division of Chiron Vision. In clinical studies of patients with complicated retinal detachment, the oil was successful in 60% to 75% of patients. Reattachment rates reaching 98% have been observed in people with AIDS-related cytomegalovirus retinitis. Meantime, Chiron's Aredia (pamidronate) iv bone resorption inhibitor has received approval from the FDA for a second indication of moderate to severe Paget's disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze