Silicone Oil Approval In USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved German-based Adatomed's silicone oil for use, in conjunction with surgery, in reattaching the retina in cases where surgery alone has failed. Adatomed is a division of Chiron Vision. In clinical studies of patients with complicated retinal detachment, the oil was successful in 60% to 75% of patients. Reattachment rates reaching 98% have been observed in people with AIDS-related cytomegalovirus retinitis. Meantime, Chiron's Aredia (pamidronate) iv bone resorption inhibitor has received approval from the FDA for a second indication of moderate to severe Paget's disease.