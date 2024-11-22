Simplifying Stem Cell Harvesting

Restoring hematological function in patients after myeloablative chemotherapy is increasingly achieved using peripheral blood-derived progenitor cells rather than autologous bone marrow transplantation, as this approach greatly shortens the duration of pancytopenia and so reduces the risks of infection and bleeding.
Now, researchers from Germany have reported that this approach, which still requires the removal of a large volume of blood by leukapheresis, can be improved by growing the progenitor cell populations ex vivo after taking a relatively small volume of blood. Patients who received high-dose chemotherapy for solid tumors had their hematopoietic systems stimulated prior to harvesting by treatment with Amgen's Neupogen (filgrastim; G-CSF), and the CD34+ progenitor cells were separated from peripheral blood samples using the Ceprate SC column developed by CellPro.
The progenitor cells were grown in medium containing autologous plasma, recombinant human stem cell factor, interleukin-1 beta, IL-3, IL-6 and erythropoietin, and then reinfused back into the patient to allow recovery of the hematological system. The cells promoted a rapid and sustained recovery, according to the researchers, who point out that this approach requires a smaller amount of patient blood so reduces the risk of tumor cell contamination, circumvents the need for leukapheresis and may allow more intensive high-dose chemotherapy to be carried out.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze