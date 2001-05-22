Sinclair Pharma acquires Italian firm

Sinclair Pharma of the UK has acquired the privately-owned Italian firmPropharma in a share, royalties and cash deal, though the financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is the firm's second major purchase since it was itself the subject of a management buyout in August last year, as it went on to buy Salix Pharma, a Swedish company that makes saliva-stimulating tablets for the treatment of xerostomia (Marketletter December 18, 2000).
By acquiring Propharma, Sinclair claims that it has acquired a market presence in Italy and a range of dermatological and wound-care products to add to Aloclair and Gelclair, which it has already licensed-in from the Italian firm. Sinclair's chief executive, Michael Flynn, added that Propharma is an innovative company "with a good track record for product development." Sinclair also noted that it has become the UK distributor for Photofrin (porfimer sodium), Axcan Pharma's photodynamic therapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze