Singapore to close Johns Hopkins unit

The government of Singapore is to close the Johns Hopkins University's biomedical center stating that its program has failed to yield results, according to Andre Wan, director of the state Biomedical Research Council, who added that although the government had spent more than $50.0 million in eight years, the Johns Hopkins facility had failed to attract top-notch scientists.
The Council stated the Johns Hopkins program will officially end on May 31, 2007. About 60 employees have received their termination notices and have been told to start winding down their projects. The Johns Hopkins Singapore International Medical Center, a separate entity, will not be affected by the changes.
