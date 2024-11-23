SINGAPORE WARNING OVER INDUSTRY GIFTS

Singapore's Ministry of Health has told both private and public-sector doctors, in a statement published in the Straits Times newspaper, not to accept or ask for any gifts from drug companies, nor become involved in bribery or unethical conduct.

The Ministry says it has noted "an increasing tendency by drug firms and equipment manufacturers to sponsor lectures, weekend seminars in Singapore and to sponsor doctors for overseas trips to attend congresses." It has sent a circular to hospitals reminding doctors not to accept trips from companies without the hospital administration's knowledge or approval.

However, the Times says that despite the threat of disciplinary action by the Singapore Association of Pharmaceutical Industries, stiff market competition means some companies are still offering inducements to doctors. It quotes a sales representative as saying that the flood of cheaper generics onto the market meant they had to "push the sale of patented drugs." And a marketing manager of a multinational drug firm said that up to 70% of gifts and discounts were offered to doctors in the private sector, where there are fewer restrictions on them accepting gifts.