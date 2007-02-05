SITS-MOST results confirm Actilyse's safety as a treatment for ischemic stroke

German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim says that data from SITS-MOST (Safe Implementation of Thrombolysis in Stroke-MOnitoring STudy) confirm the safety of its tissue plasminogen activator Actilyse (alteplase) as a routine clinical treatment for stroke. The firm added that the results, which are published in the current issue of the medical journal The Lancet, demonstrate that the drug is safe and effective when used as a treatment for ischemic stroke in a clinical setting.
Largest ever stroke registry assessment
The SITS-MOST study, which recruited 6,483 patients at 285 research centers in 14 European countries, was run as an open, prospective observational safety monitoring assessment of the practice of thrombolysis using Actilyse. Clinics participating in the program ranged from those with specialist stroke units to ones with little experience in the application thrombolytic intervention therapy.
