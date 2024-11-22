SK Beecham ship Tagamet HB to USA

- SmithKline Beecham's over-the-counter product Tagamet HB (cimetidine), for the symptomatic relief of heartburn and acid indigestion, has been shipped and is now available in most stores throughout the USA. The company claims that the product represents the largest OTC conversion in US drug history; in the USA alone, more than 200 million Tagamet prescriptions have been written. Current estimates are that nearly one in four Americans suffer from heartburn. SB notes that Tagamet HB will be priced at around 20% lower per dose than Merck & Co's recently-launched Pepcid AC (famotidine).