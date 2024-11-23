SkyePharma: 1996 Results

- Preliminary results for the 17 months to December 31, 1996, atSykePharma were in line with expectations at the time of flotation, says the company. An operating loss of L8.36 million ($13.5 million), against L5.85 million for the year ended July 31, 1995, was recorded. Loss on ordinary activities after taxation was L14.5 million, with a loss per ordinary share of 6.9 pence, compared to 13.8 pence in 1995. Its net cash position was L19.3 million. Turnover was L11.08 million, up from L7.6 million for the year to 31 July, 1995.