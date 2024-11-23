SkyePharma: 1996 Results

- Preliminary results for the 17 months to December 31, 1996, atSykePharma were in line with expectations at the time of flotation, says the company. An operating loss of L8.36 million ($13.5 million), against L5.85 million for the year ended July 31, 1995, was recorded. Loss on ordinary activities after taxation was L14.5 million, with a loss per ordinary share of 6.9 pence, compared to 13.8 pence in 1995. Its net cash position was L19.3 million. Turnover was L11.08 million, up from L7.6 million for the year to 31 July, 1995.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze