Slovak Chem/Pharma Production

In Slovakia, the Union of the Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industries says the two industries manufactured goods worth 75 billion korune ($2.4 billion) in 1995, 78% of which were exported, reports CTK Business News. Chemicals and drugs account for 24.5% of total Slovak exports, and their share of revenues to the state budget exceeds 25%.
- Czech and Slovak firms produced 71% of the medicines sold in the Czech Republic in the last two years, says the International Association of Pharmaceutical Companies in the Republic, and this is higher than the share held by domestic drugmakers in the UK, Spain, Germany, Belgium and other countries, reports CTK Business News.
- The number of pharmacists operating in Albania is five times than in 1992, mainly as a result of the privatization of the retail drugs sector, reports the Albanian telegraphic Agency. The number of private clinics is also rising rapidly.
