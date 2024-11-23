Slovak Health Care Privatizes This Month

privatization of basic medical care in the Slovak Republic starts this month. Doctors can rent space at health institutions and conclude contracts with the national health insurer Narodna Poistovna, reports CTK Business News.
The national health insurance fund can obtain shares in privatized health care units, with revenue from privatization going to the state health fund. Subsidies for basic health care this year will total 3.8 billion koruna ($121.2 million).
Deputy premier Brigita Schmognerova has said that liquidation of the national health system debt will cost about 50 billion koruna ($1.6 billion), but CTK says it is not clear if this is a statement of intent to procure funding to clear the debt.
