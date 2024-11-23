Slovak Republic/Polish Pharma Trade

The annual trade in pharmaceuticals between the Slovak Republic and Poland has reached 100 million koruna ($3.2 million), but this is well below the trade's potential, say health officials from the two countries, reported by the CTK news agency's Business News.
At a recent meeting in Bratislava, the Slovak capital, representatives of pharmaceutical companies said that it was necessary to speed up information between the two countries concerning the registration of medicines before their distribution in order to avoid unnecessary duplication of products. Since Slovak and Polish drugs are significantly lower in price than other medicines of comparable quality, it would be mutually advantageous to expand bilateral trade in pharmaceuticals, they noted.
Polish medicines account for 3%-5% of the Slovak market, while Slovak medicines account for one half of 1% of the Polish market, notes Business news.
