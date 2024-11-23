Slovenia/Albania Pharma Cooperation

Foreign pharmaceutical companies are being attracted to the Albanian market because it is now completely privatized and has few regulations, according to the Albanian Telegraphic Agency. Among foreign firms recently to present their products on the Albanian market are Schering AG of Germany and LEK of Slovenia.

LEK has become a major supplier of drugs to pharmacies in Albania, which have increased considerably in number over the past three or four years. The Albanian state subsidizes drug prices heavily for people on low incomes, the elderly and the disabled.