SMALLER US COMPANIES POST GOOD RESULTS

- The loss made by Chiron Corp, despite increased revenues in the first quarter of 1992, was related to the acquisition of the Italian vaccines manufacturer Sclavo, with Swiss company Ciba-Geigy.
- Collagen said that overseas sales growth was strong in the third quarter of fiscal 1992, but domestic demand was down due to the continuing effects of the recession, and "negative publicity concerning cosmetic procedures."
- Increases in earnings and sales at Forest Laboratories were a "result of the continued strong growth of our branded promoted products and our specialty controlled- release generic products. New prescription growth for Aerobid (flunisolide), our metered dose inhaler for the treatment of asthma, has continued to accelerate and we are also benefiting from excellent prescription growth of Levothroid (levothyroxine sodium salt), our thyroid replacement product which we acquired and began to promote this past year," commented company president, Howard Solomon. Continuing growth is expected for the year ahead.
