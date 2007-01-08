"Smarter" prescribing of statins could save millions for NHS, says Health Dept

Savings of at least L85.0 million ($166.4 million) a year could be achieved for the UK's National Health Service through more efficient prescribing of cholesterol-lowering drugs, ie, statins, according to new figures released by the Department of Health. These point out that the volume of statin prescribing has increased over 150% in the last five years, and cost the NHS around L600.0 million in 2005.

Costs of statins vary markedly depending on whether they are branded drugs or cheaper - but equally effective - generic versions, says the DoH. The figures published last month show the levels of prescribing by Primary Care Trust of generic versions of pravastatin (Bristol-Myers Squibb's branded Pravachol) and simvastatin (Merck & Co's Zocor), two of the five statins that are currently approved for use within the UK and are off patent. They show that if every PCT prescribed pravastatin and simvastatin in 69% of cases - the level achieved by the top quarter of trusts - then over L84.7 million could be saved in a year.

For example, the DoH notes, Tameside and Glossop PCT prescribed the generics in 31.9% of cases. However, if it increased this to the performance of the top quarter of trusts then it could save L435,846 every year.