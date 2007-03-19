Thursday 21 November 2024

SMC recommends approval of Procoralan

19 March 2007

The Scottish Medicines Consortium has recommended French drug and chemicals maker Servier's Procoralan (ivabradine) for use by patients suffering from stable angina for whom heart rate control is desirable.

The move follows the recent European Union approval of Procoralan by the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) for the symptomatic treatment of chronic stable angina pectoris in patients with normal sinus rhythm who have a contraindication or intolerance to beta-blockers.

In making its recommendation, the SMC highlighted the desirability of lowering heart rate in angina patients, as evidence shows that this plays a fundamental role in ischemic events, with the baseline heart rate closely linked to the likelihood of experiencing such events. The American Heart Association recommends reducing heart rate to 55 to 60 beats per minute in patients with stable angina. Evidence has also demonstrated that the agent selectively reduces heart rate at both rest and during exercise, making it an important option in angina treatment, Servier noted. Adrian Brady, a consultant cardiologist based in Glasgow, welcomed the SMC decision. "The endorsement of Procoralan by the SMC means that NHS patients in Scotland will now be able to benefit from a selective treatment option that provides efficacy, without the common side effects seen with other anti-anginal options," he said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze