SMC recommends approval of Procoralan

The Scottish Medicines Consortium has recommended French drug and chemicals maker Servier's Procoralan (ivabradine) for use by patients suffering from stable angina for whom heart rate control is desirable.

The move follows the recent European Union approval of Procoralan by the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) for the symptomatic treatment of chronic stable angina pectoris in patients with normal sinus rhythm who have a contraindication or intolerance to beta-blockers.

In making its recommendation, the SMC highlighted the desirability of lowering heart rate in angina patients, as evidence shows that this plays a fundamental role in ischemic events, with the baseline heart rate closely linked to the likelihood of experiencing such events. The American Heart Association recommends reducing heart rate to 55 to 60 beats per minute in patients with stable angina. Evidence has also demonstrated that the agent selectively reduces heart rate at both rest and during exercise, making it an important option in angina treatment, Servier noted. Adrian Brady, a consultant cardiologist based in Glasgow, welcomed the SMC decision. "The endorsement of Procoralan by the SMC means that NHS patients in Scotland will now be able to benefit from a selective treatment option that provides efficacy, without the common side effects seen with other anti-anginal options," he said.