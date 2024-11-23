SNIP Views French Govt Generics Policy

The French drug industry association, the SNIP, has expressed disquietin its annual report for 1996 and on prospects for the current year over the government's policy to promote and develop generics. It says it is concerned about a policy that is "without precedent in developed countries," which has the dual aim of achieving economic effectiveness and therapeutic equivalence.

SNIP says that, eventually, the "imprecisions of definition," a lack of respect for the rights of branded drugs and their patents and "objective confusion" over the best use of health care linked to the pharmacist's right of generic substitution will cloud debate, undermine patients' and doctors' confidence and destroy the efforts of drugmakers "loyally engaged in" carrying through the health reform policy.

However, it adds that while reserving judgement on the latest version of generics legislation, it "remains favorable" to the development of generics in France within the timeframe adopted by the government, provided the terms and conditions are clearly established.