SNIP Views French Govt Generics Policy

The French drug industry association, the SNIP, has expressed disquietin its annual report for 1996 and on prospects for the current year over the government's policy to promote and develop generics. It says it is concerned about a policy that is "without precedent in developed countries," which has the dual aim of achieving economic effectiveness and therapeutic equivalence.
SNIP says that, eventually, the "imprecisions of definition," a lack of respect for the rights of branded drugs and their patents and "objective confusion" over the best use of health care linked to the pharmacist's right of generic substitution will cloud debate, undermine patients' and doctors' confidence and destroy the efforts of drugmakers "loyally engaged in" carrying through the health reform policy.
However, it adds that while reserving judgement on the latest version of generics legislation, it "remains favorable" to the development of generics in France within the timeframe adopted by the government, provided the terms and conditions are clearly established.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze