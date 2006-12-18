Solvay withdraws Synordia EMEA submission due to time constraints

Belgium's Solvay Pharmaceuticals says that its subsidiary, Fournier Laboratories Ireland, has formally notified the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) of its decision to withdraw its application for a centralized marketing authorization for Synordia, the brand name proposed for its fixed-dose oral combination of fenofibrate and metformin. The agent is intended to be an adjunct to changes to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control and dyslipidemia in patients with type 2 diabetes, for use by those who require both fenofibrate and metformin and have already been stabilized on each drug. The withdrawal is due to the fact that Solvay cannot respond to the EMEA's request for additional information within the allowed timeframe and the firm stressed that the move does not prejudice the possibility of a new application at a later stage.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze