Somerset Pharma / Cocensys deal for Eldepryl

- Somerset Pharmaceuticals has signed an agreement with Cocensys for the copromotion and comarketing of Eldepryl (selegiline) for Parkinson's disease in the USA. Eldepryl is currently marketed by Sandoz in the USA, but this agreement will expire in March. Cocensys, an established neurosciences firm, will be able to contribute "more responsibility and input in the promotion of our product," said Somerset president Mel Sharoky.