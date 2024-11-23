SONUS' EchoGen NDA Review Delayed

- The June 30 review of SONUS Pharmaceuticals' New Drug Applicationfor EchoGen Emulsion has been delayed, reports the company. This delay is due to a federal court injunction against the US Food and Drug Administration, which prevents the agency from continuing with approval procedures for EchoGen, and three other ultrasound contrast agents, until 10 days after it answers Citizen Petitions filed by Bracco Diagnostics, DuPont Merck and SONUS, which concern the regulation of ultrasound contrast agents as drugs or devices.
