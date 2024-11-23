"Sound Performance" Says Sanofi

Sanofi of France said that favorable growth factors in the first half of 1994 reveal a sound performance. Sales in the first half advanced 16.1% to 12.29 billion French francs ($2.33 billion). Net income amounted to 460 million francs, rising 0.9%.
The company's pharmaceutical sector benefited from renewed growth in Germany and generally good sales in other European markets, said Sanofi. The good performance and the adaptation of costs to the operating environment enabled the human health care segment to increase earnings appreciably, it added.
Sanofi's expenditure on pharmaceutical R&D rose 10.7%. The company said that this was a result of the continuation of international clinical trials. The increases exclude the impact of the agreements Sanofi has with US drug company Bristol-Myers Squibb.
