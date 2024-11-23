South Korean Trade In Pharma Tech

A new report from South Korea's Ministry of Health and Social Affairs says that from 1985 to August 1994, 31 technologies from 22 overseas countries were imported by the pharmaceutical sector.

The leading importer was Korea Green Cross, which imported 10 technologies, followed by Il Dong, Reyon and Dong Kook with two each. The greatest number of exports came from the USA, with 10, followed by Japan with seven, Russia with five and the UK with four, says a report on the study in Pharma Japan.

The report also notes that technologies for the development of new drugs were exported by five South Korean organizations during the period. These technologies, which the report notes have been used only in the initial screening stages of new drug development, were: