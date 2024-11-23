SPAIN'S PHARMACISTS IN LICENSE WRANGLE

Around 100 pharmacists in Granada, Spain, have joined together to fight for the right to open pharmacies in Spain without restrictions. Currently there are regulations which fix the distance between pharmacies in Spain and the newly-formed association in Granada, Alaofe, wants to see this restriction removed, along with the restriction which covers the number of inhabitants in the area.
Fernando Ordonez, president of Spain's tribunal for the defense of competition, has said that these restrictions, the fact that only a qualified pharmacist can own a pharmacy, and a pharmacy's exclusivity over sale of nonprescription medicines are serious infringements of competition within the pharmaceutical sector.
All other European countries, with the exception of the UK, have some form of restrictions controlling the opening up of pharmacies.
