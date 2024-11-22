Spanish Arthritic Disorders Market

The Spanish market for treatments for arthritic disorders in Spain is expected to grow 11% in the 10-year period to 2003 to 25.7 billion pesetas ($186 million) that year, according to a new study from IMS company Pharma Strategy Group Ltd.

In the year ending June 1994, the generative arthritic disorders sector of the market grew 5%, and is forecast to increase by 15% in the period to 2003, while the inflammatory sector grew 9% this year but is only expected to experience 6% growth over the 10 years.

By product group, the report forecasts sales of immunomodulators and selected antirheumatic products growing 200% over the ten years to reach 432 million pesetas ($3.3 million), although it says their total market share will remain modest because these products are used only to treat inflammatory arthritic conditions.