Saturday 23 November 2024

Spanish Health Care Spending On AIDS

13 January 1997

Over the past two years, the Spanish Health Ministry has spent 95-110billion pesetas ($732.4-$848.1 million) on the treatment of HIV and AIDS, or equal to around 3% of its total budget, reports the Spanish daily newspaper Cinco Dias.

And in 1997, expenditure on the treatment of this illness will rise another 25 billion pesetas, according to Francisco Parras, general secretary for the country's national AIDS program. This is compared with the 15 billion pesetas that is estimated to have been spent on antiviral treatments in 1996. Of the 25 billion pesetas, 10 billion pesetas will be spent on the cost of the new HIV/AIDS treatments, ie protease inhibitors (Marketletters passim), that have recently become available.

The pharmaceutical companies that manufacture the new treatments, however, point out that the increase in spending now on combination therapy, which includes the protease inhibitors, will result in lower health care spending in the future due to a reduction in hospital stays.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze