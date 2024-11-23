Sparta Pharmaceuticals' Spartaject busulfan: news

- US firm Sparta Pharmaceuticals' new leukemia treatment, Spartaject busulfan, will be developed and commercialized in the European market by Orphan Europe SARL of France, and Swedish Orphan AB. Orphan Europe has rights in western Europe while Swedish Orphan has rights in Scandinavia. Sparta's lipid-based Spartaject technology facilitates the injection of drugs that are difficult to solubilize in water. Busulfan is currently given by mouth to patients with chronic leukemia, but requires the ingestion of large numbers of tablets. Given by this route, absorption of the drug is highly variable and can lead to serious side effects. Spartaject busulfan is also in Phase I for preoperative chemotherapy in bone marrow transplants.
