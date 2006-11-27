Speedel revises cash burn forecast for 2006

Switzerland-based drugmaker Speedel says that, for the third quarter of 2006, its losses were 16.1 million Swiss francs ($12.9 million), a slight increase on the 15.3 million franc deficit it recorded in the comparable period last year.
Speedel explained that the loss was the result of its increased cash burn for the period, which hit 17.8 million francs, up 4.4%, due to slower-than-expected recruitment in a Phase III trial of SPP301, its agent for the treatment of kidney disease. The company said that it has taken a number of steps to speed up enrollment, and added that it still expects to complete the study by the end of 2009.
The firm also said that it had revised its cash burn forecast for full-year 2006 to between 70.0 million francs and 75.0 million francs, down from the 80.0 million francs it originally predicted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze