Saturday 23 November 2024

State Governors' Medicaid Plan

19 March 1997

US state governors have offered an alternative Medicaid reform plan thatcuts less and gives states more power over the program. They have reject the Clinton Administration plan to put annual spending caps on Medicaid, and instead call for modest premiums for the poor who use the program. Unlike the Clinton plan, the governors' proposal does not include funding to help expand health care to about half the 10 million US children without health insurance.

Utah Governor Mike Leavitt told the Senate Finance Committee that while the White House plan does drive change, all the changes are bad. The National Governors Association plan calls for $8 billion in five-year Medicaid savings, compared to $22 billion in the Clinton plan. The NGA feels it could achieve some savings if Congress gave it more power to manage Medicaid. The plan would have states set up managed care plans for the poor without special waivers, reduce the amount they must pay some clinics and possibly require Medicaid recipients to pay a small monthly premium. The NGA also wants to repeal a law it feels forces high payments for institutional care.

President Clinton has proposed many of these changes but he does not support co-payments. The NGA could not agree on aid to hospitals that serve many of the poor; Pres Clinton wants to cut these payments by $15 billion. Nevada Governor Bob Miller told the committee that the cap would discourage states from expanding benefits, and that it might not be possible to meet the White House goal of enrolling three million children in Medicaid who are eligible but not receiving aid.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze