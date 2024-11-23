STATE PROSECUTORS RAID GERMAN FILMS

- Officials of the German State Prosecutors Office have carried out searches of the premises of three companies where management or employees are under suspicion of corruption in the Ger-man pacemaker industry. The companies searched are St Jude Medical in Neuss, Medtronic in Dusseldorf and Sorin Biomed-ica's German subsidiary, also in Dusseldorf. Officials said the aim of the searches was to investigate business dealings of these companies with doctors and clinics alleged to have accepted incentives or money in return for pacemaker orders.
