Stimulant-based ADHD drugs superior to alternatives, says study

UK pharmaceutical firm Shire says that data presented at the US Psychiatric and Mental Health Congress in New Orleans indicate that stimulant-based medications are more effective than non-stimulants in the treatment of patients aged eight to 15 with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The company explained that the findings, which are derived from a meta-analysis of 29 double-blind, placebo-controlled trials undertaken over the past 25 years, incorporated 15 different treatments and 17 separate outcome measures.

The researchers said that, having compared study results using effect size criteria that take into account differences in trial design, stimulant medications brought about a significantly larger effect than non-stimulant-based drugs. In addition, mixed amphetamine salts/amphetamine formulations demonstrated larger effect size than methylphenidate formulations.