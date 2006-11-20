Streamlining European drug distribution channels report

There is a "compelling need for effective information technology solutions to rationalize pharmaceutical distribution channels across Europe," according to a new study by market analysts Frost & Sullivan.

Enterprise resource planning and supply chain management solutions are expected to open up previously untapped markets and ensure better linkage between distributors, according to F&S' report: Solutions Supporting Pharmaceutical Distribution Channel in Europe. Taken together, ERP and SCM solutions are expected to earn revenues in Europe of $1.19 billion this year, rising to $1.84 billion in 2013.