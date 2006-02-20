Strengthening IP rights will benefit India, US judge tells international seminar

Strengthening intellectual property rights will help India make optimum use of its manufacturing capability and its resources, according to Judge Randall Rader of the US Court of Appeals of the Federal Circuit, which oversees all patent cases in the USA. Speaking at an international seminar on IP litigation in Hyderabad, India, Judge Rader said that India's strong pool of scientists, engineers, doctors and its creativity will benefit. Pharmabiz.com quoted the Judge as noting that, while it could take 10 years or more for India to rival the manufacturing standards of Japan and the west, the country could quickly be on the same level in terms of IP protection.

First, he said, India needs to understand the value and benefit of enforcing IP rights through the creation of patent laws that are the equal of international standards, suggesting the creation of specialized courts for improving enforcement of IP. India also needs to train lawyers who are skilled in enforcing IP protection not only domestically, but also abroad, he added.

Other speakers agree