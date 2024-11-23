StressGen Biotechnologies' 1st Qtr

Canadian firm StressGen Biotechnologies significantly increased itsinvestment in R&D in the first quarter of 1997 to C$860,693 ($625,895) from C$468,768, partly attributed to additional scientific personnel. The firm achieved a major milestone in March through the signing of a deal with Genzyme, to establish a joint venture to develop cancer treatments using gene therapy.

Total revenues for the quarter were C$745,855, up 39%. The firm made a net loss of just over C$1 million, with the loss per share at 5 cents.