Stressgen Biotechnologies says genital warts drug is effective

Stressgen Biotechnologies of the USA has unveiled preliminary data fromits Phase II trial of HspE7 which suggest that the drug may be effective in treating genital warts caused by human papillomavirus. HspE7 is a recombinant fusion product, combining a heat shock protein derived from Mycobacterium bovis BCG and the HPV protein E7.

The results, presented at the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons' annual meeting, suggest that after six months' treatment with HspE7, 13 of 14 patients with anal dysplasia and/or genital warts responded to the treatment, with 10 patients having warts reduced in size by 70%-95% while the remaining three had a complete resolution.

Stressgen noted that the results were not specific to a particular strain of HPV, suggesting that "HspE7 is broadly active in anogenital warts." The company has just completed enrollment in a Phase II study of the drug in genital warts patients, and results are expected in the fourth quarter of this year.